Toddler hit by vehicle after dashing into Turlock street

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A toddler was hit by a vehicle Wednesday in Turlock and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Around 6:18 p.m., Turlock police said they got a call after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Pioneer Avenue, near East Main Street.

Officers who responded to the scene said they learned an adult was holding onto a toddler when he ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle.

Friends of the boy’s family were getting ready to leave when they saw the child dash into the street, but police said it was too late.

The boy sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition at last report.

Turlock police said they spoke with the driver, who stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officers said they were at the scene for over an hour interviewing witnesses. Police concluded no alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident.

The Turlock Police Department said anyone with more information about the incident has been asked to call Officer John-Paul Beech at 209-669-2108. They can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.