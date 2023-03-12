(KTXL) — On Saturday a tornado briefly touched down in Tuolumne County, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said that the tornado was an EF-1 and touched down close to Tuttletown near Old Melones Road.

The tornado was brief, traveling about 0.8 miles, with a width of about 100 yards and max winds of 90 miles per hour, the NWS said.

According to the NWS, the tornado caused damage to oak and pine trees in the area and also caused trees to be uprooted and topped. The tornado also snapped two power poles in half.