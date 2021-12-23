‘Total loss’: Large home destroyed in Garden Highway fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A large, single-family home along Garden Highway in Sacramento is a “total loss” after a fire Thursday.

The Sacramento Fire Department first reported the fire on Twitter around 3:47 a.m.

The fire happened at a home near 2300 Garden Highway, approximately half a mile northwest of Interstate 80.

Buildings on both sides of the home were saved, fire officials reported at 5:40 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, but officials said investigators will determine what caused the blaze and conduct a thorough search to ensure there are no victims.