SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The sky around the Sacramento area is going to play host to a unique lunar event on May 15 as a total lunar eclipse will also be a blood moon.

A lunar eclipse is when the moon passes through the earth’s shadow and can only occur during a full moon and the earth is between the sun and the moon in a straight-line alignment.

The Davis Astronomy Club announced that the total eclipse will begin at 8:29 p.m. and end at 9:53 p.m. with the maximum eclipse occurring at 9:11 p.m.

During the total eclipse the moon will appear red as it reflects the earth’s atmosphere.

The full moon will be back to its normal view at 10:55 p.m. at the end of the partial eclipse.

If you miss this event there will be another opportunity to view a total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8, 2022.