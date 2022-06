SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tower Bridge is closed to all traffic as officers conduct a welfare check on someone who allegedly climbed the bridge, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police urge the public to take alternate routes and say that they’ll provide updates when the bridge reopens.

The Tower Bridge connects the cities of West Sacramento and Sacramento with a roadway span over the Sacramento River.

#BREAKING: A man is standing at the top of Tower Bridge in Sacramento. Sac PD is asking people who use the bridge to find alternate routes while they try to get him down safely. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/1I8LPPM5kf — FOX 40's Zach Boetto (@FOX40Zach) June 20, 2022