(FOX40.COM) — The Tower Theatre in Sacramento first opened its doors in 1938. On Saturday, the theatre reached a milestone: Celebrating 85 years of movies, history, and entertainment.

“I think it’s extraordinary that any theater business could be open for 85 years,” said radio and movie critic Matías Bombal.

The theatre has a special place in the hearts of many Sacramentans and has been home to many movies over the last several years.

What began as a 1,000-seat house for cinema was converted into a three-room theatre in 1973, which is what it has been ever since.

People line up to enter the Tower Theatre in Sacramento to celebrate its 85th anniversary. (Image Credit: Tyler Day | FOX40)

“People had three choices of movies instead of just one. And since that time, it started to show movies that were a little bit different, a little bit offbeat from the first run major releases, they call them tower movies for a reason,” Bombal said.

Ticket prices were $8.50 in honor of the big day, and those in attendance received a tote bag, poster, and a chance to watch the 1990 Oscar-winning film “Cinema Paradiso.”

Frequent Tower Theatre attendee Shawn Adams said, “I’ve been seeing movies here since the mid-seventies [when] I was just in the single digits. So, you know, I’ve seen a lot of stuff here over the years. Hundreds, if not thousands of movies.”

Bombal added, “Interestingly, it’s made it this far, and it’s entirely because the city believes in it. The people of the city love it, and they come here and show their support.”

It’s that support that movie fans hope will continue and keep the Tower Theatre open for another 85 years.