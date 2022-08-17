ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove residents, along with their children, attended a town hall meeting Wednesday night to talk about moving the Sacramento Zoo to the city of Elk Grove.

However, there are still a lot of steps to take before the zoo in Elk Grove becomes a reality.

Over a hundred people came to the town hall meeting to see initial conceptual designs for the potential relocation of the zoo.

“It’s wonderful to see generations here and families,” Bobbie Singh-Allen the Mayor of Elk Grove said. “Because this would be a family amenity in the city of Elk Grove.”

“I’m so excited,” Diane Medina an Elk Grove resident said “I’m a little bummed ’cause it’s not ’til 2027… But that’s still cool. They’ll both really enjoy it.”

Kids even got to see and touch a couple of reptiles at the town hall meeting Wednesday.

City Manager Jason Behrmann said that they have already done an initial feasibility study, which indicated that the zoo can be done in Elk Grove.

“There are still a lot of details and there’re some environmental review that needs to take place,” Jason Behrmann the Elk Grove City Manager said. “So, definitely heading in that direction, but there’s a lot work left to be done.”

According to Signh-Allen, the space for the animals at the zoo will be increased if they move the zoo to Elk Grove.

“The current site, it’s on 14 acres,” Singh-Allen said. “And we are able to provide 60 acres for a zoo. So just think about that size and that scope and the animals that we get to have here. So it’s an exciting time for the animals. Because at the end of the day, they deserve to have more space to call home.”