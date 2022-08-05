(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.

According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.

Toys R Us inside the Macy’s at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto is also open. The Macy’s inside Stockton’s Sherwood Mall is another open location.

In a July announcement, the retailer said the stores will begin opening in late July and rolling out through Oct. 15. The in-store shops range from 1,000 square feet in some locations while others can be as large as 10,000 square feet.

The larger locations are expected to be at Macy’s flagship stores in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and San Francisco.

The San Francisco Macy’s location is located in the city’s Union Square plaza. The Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose is also a flagship location.

Macy’s previously said that the stores could add an additional 500 to 3,000 square feet during the holiday season to offer an “even wider assortment of products.”

The toy brand returned to Macy’s as part of a partnership with WHP Global, which acquired the Toys R Us brand in March 2021.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and soon closed all of its stores in the United States including Sacramento’s previous location on Arden Way nearby Arden Fair.

Here are the Toys R Us locations that are open in California, according to Macy’s:

Sacramento — Arden Fair and Downtown Commons

Stockton — Sherwood Mall

Modesto — Vintage Faire

West Covina

Montebello

Fairfield

Brea

Cerritos

Walnut Creek

Daly City

Santa Ana

Palmdale

San Mateo

Westminster

Palo Alto

San Bernardino

San Jose

Montclair

Fresno

Downey

Visalia

San Diego

National City

Chula Vista

Carlsbad

Escondido

San Francisco

Santa Clara

Costa Mesa

According to Macy’s, there’s in-store Toys R Us shops in Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey and New York City.