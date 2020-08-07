Tracy closes Joe Wilson Pool after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Tracy announced they closed a pool after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the city, the risk of exposure to others was low with the appropriate cleaning and physical distancing guidelines being implemented at Joe Wilson Pool.

“Once we learned of this matter, staff took immediate action to close the pool, notify patrons, and perform a thorough cleaning of the facility,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brian MacDonald.

Anyone who has visited Joe Wilson Pool is asked to monitor for symptoms.