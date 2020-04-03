Tracy company’s mobile sanitization units to aid hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Tracy company that helped hospitals during the ebola outbreak is being called upon once again.

San-I-Pak Inc. manufactures autoclaves that are used to sterilize infectious hospital waste and some personal protective equipment used by health care workers.

“If the PPE supply is short, this is a way to extend that supply and it’s something that's a real problem we’re dealing with across the country,” San-I-Pak Vice President Arthur McCoy told FOX40.

Their autoclave sterilizes PPE at 280 degrees for 45 minutes, at which point the equipment comes out ready to be used again.

According to President Roman Flores, it’s just as safe to reuse PPE that has been disinfected with the San-I-Pak as it is for surgeons to reuse sterilized surgical instruments.

“Certain types of gowns and then certain types of surgical masks those are able to be processed relatively easy with the San-I-Pak sterilizer systems,” said McCoy.

Currently, California wants San-I-Pak’s mobile units across the state to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“It comes down to infection control,” said Flores. “When you start having the waste pile up and you’re already running out of room because you have so many patients in the hospital, this is when the infection can happen."

Flores says San-I-Pak is proud to arm hospitals with the tools they need, especially during times of crisis.

“I think it’s very important for health care workers to know that there’s actually something out there that can help protect them this crisis,” said Flores.