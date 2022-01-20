Tracy gives away more than 3,500 free COVID tests in under 3 hours

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) – While the demand for testing remains high in San Joaquin County, the city of Tracy gave away thousands of free COVID-19 testing kits Thursday.

Cars lined up through the parking lot of the Tracy Sports Complex, where the city set up a distribution site to give away thousands of take-home tests.

“The city of Tracy in particular, we’ve seen an increase of the number of people that have tested positive.,” said South County Fire Authority Chief Randall Bradley. “In the last 30 days, we have 59 employees that have tested positive and we’ve had three different outbreaks.”

Bradley said the tests were provided by the State COVID-19 Testing Task Force through San Joaquin County.

“From the city of Tracy’s perspective, being part of the solution and helping the county and helping the state distribute the test was something that we felt like we wanted to be part of,” Bradley told FOX40.

Drivers could pick up one test per person or up to five tests per household.

In less than two and a half hours, all 3,600 tests were gone, causing workers to turn away dozens of cars already in line.

“We put a program together to distribute them as quickly as we can and as equitably as we could to the public,” Bradley explained.

Bradley said he understands the demand for the at-home rapid tests remains high but doesn’t anticipate additional tests being provided to the city of Tracy.

Anyone who missed out on the distribution event can visit one of the county’s testing facilities.