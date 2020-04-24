Tracy hospital enlists help of germ-killing robots in fight against virus

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sutter Tracy Community Hospital is using germ-killing robots to keep their facility sanitized as they treat COVID-19 patients.

“We’re the first one that we know of in our area to have this,” hospital CEO David Thompson said.

Thompson said the Skytron Surfacide UVC robots are another tool in the fight against coronavirus and other hospital infections.

“It’s just another layer that we can use to try to ensure that patients and our staff are are safe and that they feel safe,” Thompson explained.

The three towers work in tandem. Once set up in a triangle, they use ultraviolet “C” rays to zap and kill potentially harmful microorganisms.

The light is so powerful that no one can be in the room when it’s on.

“It takes about 25 minutes and then you’re done,” Thompson said. “And then the staff can wheel it to the next room. And we go on down the line and do as many as we can.”

He said the new robots will be used in addition to cleaning done by hospital staff.

“It’s just another layer, level of that disinfecting, and it’s another process that we can use to try to ensure that we do not have infections in the hospital, and that we make people, our patients and our staff feel comfortable and safe,” Thompson said.

The Tracy Hospital Foundation, which raises money for the hospital, spent $100,000 of it’s endowment on the state-of-the-art technology.

Thompson said it’s money well spent as doctors and nurses prepare to care for an influx of COVID-19 patients.

“We really feel supported by our community and we just want to do everything that we can, to live up to their trust in us,” Thompson said.

For more information on the Tracy Hospital Foundation, CLICK HERE.