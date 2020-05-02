Tracy investigators say reports of gunfire near Sikh temple were due to family shooting at squirrels

The back window of a car was shot out while family members were shooting at ground squirrels in Tracy. (Courtesy: Sandeep Singh)

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were detained Friday night when callers reported bullets were flying toward a Sikh temple in Tracy.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says just after 6:30 p.m., several reports came in about someone shooting toward the Sikh temple just off West Grant Line Road.

Callers said the gunfire was coming from a nearby property on Hansen Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Tracy officers detained five people at the scene.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office says it discovered members of a family were shooting at ground squirrels. Some rounds had ricocheted off the ground and flew at the temple.

No one was injured but at least one nearby car had a window shot out.