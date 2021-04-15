Tracy man arrested on suspicion of throwing rocks at moving vehicles, causing CHP SUV to crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Tracy man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of throwing rocks at moving vehicles in San Joaquin County and seriously injuring two California Highway Patrol officers.

The CHP says investigators had been looking into several incidents involving rocks being thrown at vehicles driving on the outskirts of Tracy, in the area of Tracy Boulevard just north of Interstate 205.

Investigators say reports about the dangerous incidents had been coming in for several weeks.

In the early morning hours on Friday, the CHP says two of their officers were responding to another call about rocks being hurled at moving cars when their patrol SUV was hit with a rock, causing it to crash. Both officers were injured.

As an investigator was in the same area Saturday to follow up on the crash, a rock thrown from a moving vehicle hit their windshield, according to the CHP.

Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol

The investigator was uninjured and able to follow the driver who threw the rock. Backup arrived and the CHP says 32-year-old Kristopher Stephen Fernandes was taken into custody.

CHP officials say several rocks were found on the passenger side of Fernandes’ car.

He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces eight counts of attempted murder, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer. He is being held without bail.