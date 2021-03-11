Tracy man arrested twice in 2 days after allegedly threatening several people

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) – A Tracy man has been arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats, according to police.

Officials say around 4:20 a.m. on March 9, several shots were fired from a vehicle by an unknown person on Ponte Mira Way near Kavanagh Avenue.

No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the shooting.

A short time after, a Tracy police officer spotted the same vehicle and executed a traffic stop. Police say the driver, 22-year-old Drew Nelson, was arrested and later released on multiple charges after officers discovered a loaded firearm, ammunition and casings in his vehicle.

Around 7 a.m. that same day, Nelson arrived at the home of a woman he knew and demanded a firearm but was denied, according to police. Police say that before leaving the residence Nelson threatened multiple people as well.

An investigation revealed that Nelson had access to multiple firearms and had fled to Butte County to a family cabin.

With the help of Butte County Sheriff’s Department, investigators were able to search three homes and recover three more firearms as well as more ammunition.

Police say Nelson was eventually arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of terrorist threats, with the possibility more charges could be added later.