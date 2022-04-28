SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Tracy man was charged by a federal grand jury Thursday on three counts of distribution and possession of child pornography and possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Wayne Lee Hauzer, 57, was sending messages through Kik app to an undercover FBI agent, who he believed to be a 13-year-old, according to court documents. While messaging with the undercover agent, Hauzer allegedly sent a child porn video, prosecutors said.

Court documents said Hauzer possessed additional images of child porn along with possessing 35 rounds of ammunition in a closet near a firearm without serial numbers, also known as a “ghost gun.”

“Hauzer is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition after having been convicted of felonies, including the enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography,” prosecutors said in a press release.

Hauzer is facing a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and potentially a lifetime of supervised release.