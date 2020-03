Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) -- Tara Cuslidge-Staiano lives in Tracy and is a professor of mass communication and journalism at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton. She has two young kids and is also going for her second master's degree.

She’s trying to juggle everything now that the coronavirus pandemic has moved all of her courses online and her daughter has to be homeschooled.