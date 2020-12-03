Tracy police: 73-year-old bicyclist dead after vehicle collision

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 73-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday, Tracy police said.

Officers responded to the collision around 6 p.m. on 11th Street, just west of Lincoln Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found the unidentified man lying on the side of the roadway, police said.

The man was wearing all-dark clothing and riding a black bicycle without lights. He was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit, according to investigators.

He was transported to San Joaquin County Hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Police stated that the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, and speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

The collision remains under investigation.

If you have further information, please contact Officer Jared Trine at (209) 831-6545.