TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a search of more than 40 rooms at a Motel 6 in Tracy, the Tracy Police Department said they arrested a man suspected of assaulting another man at El Pescadero Park on June 20.

A 32-year-old Tracy man was attacked at 2:20 a.m. on June 20 at El Pescadero Park and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Deandre Goodman, 27, of Tracy, who was known by law enforcement to stay in unassigned rooms at the Tracy Motel 6, according to police.

When a search of Goodman’s room and associated vehicles was performed, police said they found two pounds of methamphetamine valued at $10,000, two firearms and cash.

While searching the other rooms, police said they also found several people staying in them and that the condition of the rooms required assistance from Code Enforcement.

Goodman is facing charges for attempted murder and other charges that are pending as the victim of the assault remains in critical condition, according to police.

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also assisted in the investigation.