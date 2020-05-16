Tracy police arrest man suspected of setting fire to relative’s home

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police say they arrested a man who attempted to set his relative’s home on fire Thursday.

Police were called to a home on West Beverly Place near Holly Drive around 7:30 p.m., according to officials. When they arrived, they saw a family and children outside of the home who were safe and uninjured.

Police say the suspect allegedly started the fire in one of the bedrooms and stayed inside until the fire spread throughout the rest of the home. He eventually left the home and tried to run away through the backyard, according to officials.

Officers arrested him as he tried to leave.

Officials identified the man as 31-year-old Pedro Suarez. Police say he was booked into the county jail on suspicion of arson and child endangerment.

The home was severely damaged.