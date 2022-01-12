Tracy police ask for public’s help solving hit-and-run that left Oregon man with fatal injuries

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) – Tracy police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left an Oregon man with fatal injuries.

In a Facebook post, police said that officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Larch Road near Tracy Boulevard just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 28.

After arriving, police located a victim, later identified as Cody Crawford of Oregon, on the side of the roadway with severe injuries to his head and legs. Crawford, who was in town visiting friends, was rushed into surgery at San Joaquin County Hospital where he remained in the ICU, according to officials.

On Jan. 8, around 12:30 p.m., Crawford died from his injuries. Officials said multiple life-saving surgeries were attempted, but Crawford never regained consciousness following the crash.

During the investigation, the Tracy Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit reached out to the community for help locating a man who they said left the scene of the crash as soon as officers arrived. That man contacted the police department the day after the crash and was determined to only be a witness who arrived after Crawford was hit by an unknown vehicle.

Based on items recovered from the scene of the crash, police said they believe the vehicle that struck Crawford may have been smaller and lower than an SUV, should have front end damage to the hood and bumper, may have one or both headlights possibly damaged and the vehicle’s windshield may also be damaged or shattered.

The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Tracy Police Department at 209-831-6505 or 209-831-6676.