Tracy Police Department helps officer’s wife find a kidney match

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) -- A former social worker and her family are desperate to save her life and her husband -- a Tracy police officer -- has called on his co-workers, neighbors, and friends to help him spread the word about their determined search for a new kidney.

Even with headaches and body aches, Sandra Ventling says she can still make her kids breakfast. It’s a minor feat but for her, it’s the makings of a better day.

“I suffer from migraines and headaches. My body aches at times. I now have to wear a CPAP,” Ventling told FOX40.

Ventlin and her husband, Dave, say she has been diagnosed with end-stage renal disease.

“And I think her kidneys at this point are at 2 or 3% functioning between the two of them,” Dave explained. “So we’re down, really, to the end.”

Her only solution now is a new kidney.

“Patiently waited seven years,” Sandra said. “We were very private about it. We didn’t really talk about it with friends.”

But the family says their patient wait has turned into a feverish search.

“We would greatly appreciate and we’re very, very desperate, obviously, coming to these type of measures and we’re just looking for someone to try to help us,” Dave said.

Now, Dave’s co-workers at the Tracy Police Department, along with other organizations, are helping to try and find a match for Sandra.

Dave has worked for 13 years as an officer in Tracy while Sandra is a former social worker. They dedicated their lives to protect and serve and now they hope someone can help save Sandra.

“Scares me a lot because you could die and I want to see my children grow,” Sandra said.

Even though the disease has taken a toll on her health, it has not affected the love Sandra has for her son, her daughter and her husband.

“Want to retire together and the thought of all of that not happening, it’s hard,” she told FOX40.

Even if you’re not a match to Sandra’s blood type, you can still donate under her name through UCSF. The couple says what that will do is set Sandra up to the top of the list and you could potentially save two lives -- not just hers alone.