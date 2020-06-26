Tracy Police Department staff member relieved of duty over ‘threatening’ Facebook comment

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tracy Police Department says a part-time staff member has been relieved of duty due to a “threatening comment” made on social media.

Tracy police received several complaints Thursday morning regarding the comment made on a private Facebook page.

They did not elaborate on what was said in the comment.

According to police, there is a pending investigation and the FBI has been notified.

“Threats of violence go against the Tracy Police Department’s core values,” said the department in a release.

The identity of the employee has not been released.