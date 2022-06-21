TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the last three weeks the Tracy Police Department said they have responded to two calls for assaults at El Pescadero Park.

The most recent one occurred at 2:20 a.m. on Monday when a 32-year-old Tracy man was attacked by an unknown assailant and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said that the man was hospitalized and remains in critical condition. These two assaults do not appear to be related.

The first assault occurred on June 2, when a 43-year-old man also sustained life-threatening injuries after being attacked by an unknown assailant, according to police.