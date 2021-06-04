Tracy police: Man fatally shot woman he was dating, her brother

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 21-year-old man allegedly shot and killed the woman he was dating and her brother at a mobile home park in Tracy Thursday, police said.

Police identified Allenray Calamba as the alleged shooter and 21-year-old Valeria Garcia Cruz and 24-year-old Jesus Garcia Cruz as the victims.

Dispatch recordings from the scene at Green Oaks Mobile Home Park on North MacArthur Drive detail how three people were found wounded and the shooter appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

“We’ve got a female with a (gunshot wound) to the head and another male down,” someone says in the audio recording.

Police say one person died at the scene and the other died at the hospital. A third person was treated for their injuries and released.

Calamba is currently in critical condition.