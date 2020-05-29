Tracy police officer shoots, critically injures man during foot chase

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — While responding to a domestic disturbance call, the Tracy Police Department says an officer was involved in a shooting that left one man critically injured.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday a woman called authorities to report that her ex-boyfriend was standing in the roadway with a knife, according to police.

When officers arrived to the scene, police said the man ran and a responding officer chased after him.

Police said during the chase a second responding officer fired their weapon, injuring the man.

He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed as being in critical condition but stable.

Police said they recovered a knife at the scene.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story.