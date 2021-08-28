Tracy Police: Person detained after deadly stabbing

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally stabbed in Tracy Friday night.

Tracy police officials said they received a call about a disturbance on Holly Drive near East Highland Avenue at 8:25 p.m.

As officers were responding, they received additional reports about someone being injured in the same area.

When they arrived, police said they found a male victim who appeared to have been stabbed. Despite life-saving efforts, police said the victim died from his injuries.

During their investigation Tracy police was told that the Modesto Police Department had detained someone related to the stabbing while responding to another call for service.

Tracy police officials said the person detained and the victim knew each other but no additional information was released.

If anyone has any information about the stabbing, they are asked to contact Detective Eric Smith at 209-831-6563 or via email at Eric.Smith@tracypd.com

This story is developing.