TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 48-year-old man died in Tracy after being shot, according to police.

Tracy police say they went to Duncan Drive near Neves Street around 1:26 p.m due to reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information at the time as police continue to investigate. Police did say a sedan was seen leaving the area.