Tracy police search for suspects who stole $150,000 worth of jewelry from Costco

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police are looking for two suspects behind a smash-and-grab robbery at a Costco.

Last Thursday around 8:30 p.m., Tracy police say two suspects wearing face coverings and sunglasses walked into the Costco on West Grant Line Road.

One of the suspects began smashing display cases with a sledgehammer and grabbing jewelry while the other suspect parked a getaway vehicle outside the store, according to police.

Police report employees tried to run at the suspect with the sledgehammer, who fled the store and got into the tan, four-door sedan parked outside.

As the two suspects drove away, police say one pointed a handgun at a Costco employee.

Police say the suspects got away with an estimated $150,000 worth of jewelry.

Anyone with information about the robbery has been asked to call Detective Jeff Berdosh at 209-831-6531 or email him at jeff.berdosh@tracypd.com.