Tracy police searching for hit-and-run driver that left man severely injured

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Tracy are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and leaving a pedestrian in critical condition early Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened on Larch Road, just west of Tracy Boulevard. Officers arrived around 2:10 a.m. and found a man on the road who was severely injured.

He is currently at the hospital. Police have not released his name but did say he is an Oregon resident.

According to police, witnesses said the vehicle that hit him may have been a black Nissan SUV, possibly a Pathfinder. The driver is described as a white man with brown hair that is longer in the back; he also had a beard.

The hit-and-run is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Joel Petty at 209-831-6505 or Cpl. Erik Speaks at 209-831-6676.