TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police said they have arrested a teacher at Merrill F. West High School on suspicion of having an illegal sexual relationship with an underage student.

That teacher, according to investigators, also had another illegal student-teacher relationship with a now-former student at Grace Davis High School in Modesto.

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jordan Dajani of Modesto. Dajani is a teacher at west high and a former substitute teacher at Grace Davis during the 2016-2017 school year, according to Modesto City schools. According to police, Dajani may have taught there between 2014 and 2017.

Investigators said a school resource officer on campus was first tipped off about what was occurring with Dajani and an underage student. Then, another officer with Tracy police that specializes with crimes against children became involved.

Dajani was immediately placed on leave by the Tracy School District, according to police.

FOX40 reached out to both Tracy Unified and Modesto City Schools.

Our records reflect that he satisfactorily completed background checks, including the Department of Justice fingerprint requirements. District records indicate Dajani was seeking qualifications to be eligible to apply for teaching positions but did not complete requirements while pursuing full time employment with Modesto City Schools.



Student safety is a priority. To this end, Modesto City Schools is prepared to cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation. Modesto City Schools

Tracy police said they do not have reason to believe right now that there are other victims. However, they would like to hear from anybody that might have information on this investigation.