Tracy tightens water restrictions as drought worsens

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) – Starting Wednesday the city of Tracy is tightening water restrictions as the statewide drought worsens.

“I really do think we need to do something,” said Tracy resident Karen Fazio.

Fazio says she’s already doing her part to conserve water.

“I have a pretty drought-resistant lawn. I don’t have a lawn anymore,” Fazio said with laughter.

The city is moving to Stage III Water Conservation Measures in the hopes of conserving up to 25% of the city’s water supply.

“The big one, the change last night was that we are going to three-day-a-week watering, and that is for odd-even addresses,” said Stephanie Reyna-Hiestand, Tracy’s Water Resources & Compliance Manager.

The city says other restrictions include banning watering between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. as well as limiting how frequently dealerships can wash their vehicles.

“How are they going to do that?” Fazio asked. “I don’t know what their ideas are.”

The city says they’ll be taking an education-first approach during water patrols.

“We’ll go out and if there is somebody that happens to be watering on the wrong day, they just get an educational flyer,” Reyna-Hiestand explained. “If it’s repeated offenses, then we will actually take notice of violation and give them a notice of violation.”

The city says they’ve never given out any fines or penalties.

“Not everybody’s going to know that we have made this step. And so, it’s going to be about education and outreach,” Reyna-Hiestand told FOX40.

While Fazio is on board, she doesn’t believe everyone will be.

“It’s just a part of life,” Fazio said. “I guess we have to do what we have to do. Some people will do it and some people won’t.”

For more information on the new restrictions and watering schedules click or tap here.