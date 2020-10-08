Tracy woman thankful to donor after recovering from double-lung transplant

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Tracy woman’s recovery from a debilitating disease was made possible through the generosity of one stranger.

Alyssa Lenart’s small movements are monumental as she compares what life was like before the double-lung transplant she received in 2019.

“You’re literally fighting for every single breath you’re taking; time passes so slow,” Lenart told FOX40.

Lenart and her family have been coping with her cystic fibrosis since she was born.

“Really, honestly, did not plan to live past like 25,” Lenart said.

The disease causes frequent infections and mucus build-up around the lungs and other organs, which made it hard to breathe.

“I had to walk slower. I couldn’t walk so fast,” Lenart explained. “So, things just like that. I had to plan out so much of my life.”

At one point before her surgery, her father, Paul Lenart, had to quit his job to become her caretaker.

“Really sad to see her get to that point, though, you know, where she needed me to carry her from the bathroom to the bedroom,” Paul Lenart said.

Then in November 2018, she was placed on the lung transplant list.

She also has a rare blood type that could have worked against her but instead, she got lucky and six months later she underwent surgery.

But her recovery proved to be another challenge. A two-week hospital stay turned into 38 days, but once out, Alyssa Lenart beat the odds.

Now, she’s not only able to walk but also to run.

“It’s weird. I am experiencing things that I have never experienced before, just breathing,” Alyssa Lenart said.

Although the number of pills she takes daily has more than doubled, she said she’s thankful for what she calls this new “weird” life and for the stranger who made it happen.

“Because someone decided with their last act they did with their life was to give me a piece of them,” she said.

Alyssa Lenart encourages people to sign up to become organ donors, stressing that one person can save up to eight lives.