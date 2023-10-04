(FOX40.COM) — Officers detained a man Tuesday afternoon after an alleged kidnapping attempt on an elementary school campus, Tracy Police said.

Officials say the man, who allegedly had a screwdriver, entered the campus of Gladys Poet-Christian Elementary School around 2:20 p.m.

School staff chased the man and called 911, eventually leading to his arrest close to a nearby grocery store.

No students or staff were injured, and school district officials advised parents about what occurred, police said.

School district officials also said that staff has safety plans in place for incidents such as this one, and that staff and students can reach out to officials if they need counseling.

Tracy Police said that the 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted kidnapping and taken to the San Joaquin County Jail.