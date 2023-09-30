(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested Friday for an alleged connection to a July homicide, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Officials reported that at around 9:30 p.m. on June 23, the Tracy Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 3000 block of Elsinore Drive. Upon their arrival, patrol officers located two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to area hospitals, but one died. The second male is expected to survive.

Initial information obtained by investigators led them to the suspect’s house in the 2900 block

of Fairfield Drive. The Tracy PD Crisis Response Unit (SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Tactical Dispatch Team) responded and served a search warrant at the residence. The suspect was not located at the residence and due to what police called a “potential flight risk,” the suspect was not identified at the time.

At around 5 p.m. on Friday the Tracy Police Department and the United States Marshals Service, arrested Tracy resident Leopoldo Coria, 34, for the alleged murder of Joseph Valles. Coria was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Tracy PD said the investigation is ongoing. The department asks that any with information about the case, contact Detective Lissette Ortiz at Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6569.