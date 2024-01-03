(FOX40.COM) — A Tracy man was one of several people recently arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le.

On Tuesday just after midnight Oakland Police Department reported that they arrested Tracy resident Mark Sanders, 27, in connection to the murder. This follows an arrest made on Dec. 31., 2023, of Chico resident Allen Brown, 28.

“This is just the beginning of a lengthy legal process, Oakland PD said in a social media post. “We are hopeful that it will start the healing for Officer Le’s grieving family and our entire OPD family. We are committed to keeping you all informed throughout the investigation.”