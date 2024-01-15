(FOX40.COM) — An on-duty Tracy Police Officer was involved in a traffic collision on Sunday, according to the Tracy Police Department.

The officer was responding to reports of a stolen vehicle around 6:04 a.m. in the area of Corral Hollow Road and Grant Line Road.

While the officer was driving their marked patrol vehicle near the intersection of Byron Road a Toyota sedan failed to stop at a red light and crossed into the path of the officers vehicle.

Both vehicles received serious damage and the driver of the Toyota required extraction from her vehicle and was sent to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The officer was also taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

At the time of the crash the officer’s patrol vehicle was not using any emergency lighting equipment or sirens and was traveling at the posted speed limit, according to the Tracy Police Department.