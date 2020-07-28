Traffic backed up on Highway 99 near 12th Avenue due to box truck crash

The Latest – Tuesday (July 28)

8:45 a.m.

All lanes have reopened.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Crews are on the scene of a box truck crash that’s causing backups on northbound Highway 99 near 12th Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was drowsy and drifted into the highway’s side barrier.

The cab of the box truck caught fire. No injuries were reported.

Lanes three, four and five remain closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Caltrans suggests commuters take Interstate 5.

This is a developing story.

#TrafficAlert in #Sacramento County: 🚨Expect delays on northbound State Route 99 @ 12th Avenue. The #5 (right) lane is BLOCKED🚧due to traffic collision. One vehicle is on fire.🔥 #BeWorkAoneAlert emergency responders at the scene.🚒🚔#KnowBeforeYouGo @CHPSouthSac @CHP_Valley pic.twitter.com/ZAkw2i01xA — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 28, 2020