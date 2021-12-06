Traffic backs up along I-5 in downtown Sacramento after shooting victim found

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said emergency responders were on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento where a shooting victim was found.

FOX40 obtained images from the scene in the area of J Street that show a maroon Dodge Ram pickup truck with a shattered driver’s side window parked along the side of the roadway.

Officials have not provided any details about the shooting.

Caltrans reported southbound I-5 from Interstate 80 to Richards Boulevard has been closed.

SB I-5 lanes closed from the 80 connector to Richards Blvd due to police activity. Avoid the area if possible and expect heavy delays. No ETO pic.twitter.com/vm7xh8mQOL — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 7, 2021

Major delays have been reported on southbound I-5, with traffic backed up between the Airport Boulevard exit and the Richards Boulevard exit. Northbound traffic is also backed up between Sutterville Road and Garden Highway exits 521 and 521A.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.