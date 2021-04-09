Traffic stop in Butte County leads to arrest involving over 25 pounds of drugs

A service dog for the Butte County Sheriff’s Office helped find over 25 pounds of drugs. (Courtesy Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Butte County deputy who stopped a driver Friday morning helped discover over two dozen pounds of methamphetamine in the man’s truck.

The Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force said the traffic stop happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 70 south of Palermo.

Deputy Tyler Hardwick had stopped a Toyota truck for speeding when his service dog alerted him to something in the vehicle.

After a search of the vehicle, the BINTF said Deputy Hardwick found 388 Oxycodone pills, which were believed to be counterfeit.

According to the task force, a more thorough search of the truck led to the discovery of about 25 pounds of meth, over a pound of heroin and suspected powdered fentanyl.

The BINTF identified the driver as 48-year-old Shawn Nowlin of Chico and said he was arrested on drug-related charges.