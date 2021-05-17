‘Tragic accident’: 2 badly burned after gasoline poured onto fire pit in Lincoln backyard

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Lincoln officials say two young men were badly burned in a “tragic accident” early Sunday morning when gasoline was poured onto a fire.

Around 1:50 a.m., first responders were called to a backyard in the Lincoln Crossing neighborhood, according to the Lincoln Professional Firefighters Facebook page.

The Lincoln Fire Department says emergency personnel found four people in the backyard who had been burned. Two had significant burn injuries and had to be taken to the burn unit at UC Davis Medical Center, according to the department’s Facebook page.

First responders treated the other two at the scene.

According to the fire department, gasoline had been poured onto flames in a fire pit, causing “a violent chemical chain reaction.”

Fire officials say it does not appear that alcohol was involved in the incident.

