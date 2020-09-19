Trailer stolen from nonprofit providing furniture to those in need

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Love’s Treasure has provided free furniture to the Central Valley for 20 years but they’re now having trouble continuing to do so after a thief stole their only large trailer.

Angela Bell is a single mother of six who just moved into a new place but couldn’t afford to furnish it until Friday.

“I got a sectional couch, coffee table, a rug. I think they even threw in a, I think, a pillow and comforter,” Bell told FOX40.

Love’s Treasure in Manteca, a religious organization, loaded up a box truck with everything she needed to make her house a home.

“I’ve been extremely blessed and I know that there are so many other people who have been extremely blessed,” Bell said.

Ministry leader Todd Huff says Bell is just one of thousands of people his organization has helped over the last two decades.

“We pray with every single person that comes out here, and we’re trying to lead people to Christ,” Huff said.

They not only give away free furniture but they also give appliances to people and families who can’t afford them.

“Whatever they need we give to them. We give stoves, gas and electric we have them. Microwaves, anything that goes in your house that you can think of we have,” Huff said. “And we give it to them for free of charge.”

But Huff says Bell may be one of the last people they’re able to help because a thief stole the organization’s trailer from their property.

“Pretty soon you can see our bins are getting less and less. We don’t have things to give to them. We won’t have anything to give because we don’t have a way to transport it so it affects us tremendously,” Huff explained.

He says for years they’ve left their trailer locked and outside filled with items people are free to take, but this time, someone took their trailer too.

“I pray that whoever took it that they bring it back or that it’s found because that’s really unfortunate,” Bell said.

Huff says they won’t press charges if the trailer is returned. They just want it back.

“They did hurt us but they hurt the people that we need to serve more than anything because they won’t be able to get what they need,” Huff said.

Love’s Treasure is looking for a replacement trailer so they can continue to help more families.

