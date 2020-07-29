Union Pacific: Pedestrian killed by train in Lodi

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Union Pacific reports a man was killed when he was struck by a train Tuesday night in Lodi.

Around 7:15 p.m., a spokesperson for Union Pacific says the train hit the pedestrian near Locust Street.

No one aboard the train was injured, according to the spokesperson.

The police department reports the train is blocking a number of intersections from Tokay to Locust streets. Drivers will have to use alternate routes.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.