Transitional housing residents concerned by nearby crime, councilman says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The rise in people experiencing homelessness can be seen in plain sight all over the city but nowhere is it more visible than just north of downtown amid homeless service agencies like Loaves and Fishes and a handful of industrial businesses.

Tucked among street tents and inoperable vehicles used as shelter is Quinn Cottages, a 60-unit transitional housing complex that helps people get back on their feet.

Several residents there say they have reached their limit with nearby encampments that allegedly hide drug activity run by gangs, according to Sacramento City Councilman Jeff Harris.

Several refused to go on camera, telling FOX40 they fear for their safety and that the drug dealers are armed.

They said there has been vandalism of personal vehicles and some tenants have left because of the threatening nature of the activity outside its gates.

However, they said they have some sympathy, having suffered from homelessness themselves.

The problem in the area near Quinn Cottages has been there on and off for years but has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris claims the city is hampered by rules indicating the safest means of keeping homeless people from contracting COVID-19 is to have them remain outside and federal ruling prohibits cities from relocating those experiencing homelessness from public property without somewhere for them to go.

“We can only move homeless encampments if they are on private property, if there is a clear and present danger to critical infrastructures, or if they’re creating an emergency problem like blocking the right of way,” Harris said.

Harris represents the River District, which encompasses the Quinn Cottages area. He said city efforts to find shelter locations have been met with resistance from neighborhoods.

Help is on the way with more shelters on the drawing board and more aid coming to cities from Washington, D.C.

“In the ensuing months, once the CDC guidelines loosen up, we will be able to encounter the homeless and be more energetic about offering them alternatives and moving them out of neighborhoods where they are creating problems,” Harris said.

Harris said the city has done a good job housing 2,700 people suffering from homelessness last year but said many more began to experience homelessness during the pandemic, including a significant number of the 1,000 jail inmates released as a result of judicial rulings.