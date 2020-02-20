Watch Live: Trapped paraglider hangs from power lines near Yuba County Airport

OLIVEHURST, CAlif. (KTXL) — Emergency crews are near the Yuba County Airport where a paraglider is hanging from power lines.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about a paraglider who had crashed on Sky Harbor Drive near Arboga Road.

The paraglider was struggling to land in the area when he got trapped in some power lines, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of around 7 p.m., first responders were still attempting to get the paraglider down safely.

Fire crews are trying to bring down a paraglider who got stuck in powerlines in Yuba County…it’s a slow process @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/qaOGeU9y2G — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) February 20, 2020

Officials say he is conscious, alert and talking to emergency personnel. It does not appear he has any major injuries but the sheriff’s office says they will not know the extent of his injuries until he is freed.

Pacific Gas and Electric cut power to the lines around 5:45 p.m. and a high line team is assisting emergency crews at the scene. Currently, PG&E says more than 4,600 customers are without power in the area due to the rescue operation.

Arboga Road has been closed from 7th Avenue to Sky Harbor Drive for the rescue efforts.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.