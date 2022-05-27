SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Millions of people are expected to hit the road for the Memorial day weekend.

According to AAA, travel is projected to be up 8% from last year.

According to the travel agency, Thursday and Friday are the busiest travel days of the holiday weekend. Travelers said while they aren’t happy gas prices are so high, the cost won’t stop them from traveling and enjoying the long weekend.

Gassing up his truck before hitting the road, Erick Torres is just one of millions of people planning to travel this weekend.

“We have plans to go to Comanche, but with these gas prices, it’s kind of crazy, especially with this car,” Torres told FOX40.

He said his truck takes hundreds of dollars to fill up and as a new dad his expenses are adding up.

“I’ve never seen prices like this in my life,” Torres said.

William Agler said while the cost of gas isn’t impacting his plans for a weekend getaway with his wife, the cost does hit him in the pocket as he commutes to work.

“I travel daily for my business and I’m not going to lie, it’s ridiculous,” Agler said. “$1200 to $1,500 a month in gas, so it gets expensive.”

AAA projects more than 39 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home for the long holiday weekend and said 90% of those will be by car.

“Despite high inflation, despite high gas prices people are going to be driving for the most part to their destinations,” Aldo Vazquez said.

AAA spokesman Vazquez said they’re anticipating 3 million more drivers on the road over the next few days this year compared to last year.

“You can expect the next couple of days to be pretty crowded out there. Especially the hours between 1 to about 8 p.m. at least until about Monday,” Vazquez said.

Three million people or nearly 8% of all travelers will fly this memorial day weekend — the highest share since 2011, according to AAA.

AAA suggests avoiding peak travel times between 1 and 8 p.m. They also said to ensure your vehicle is working correctly to maximize your fuel efficiency.