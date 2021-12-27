Travelers in Colfax kept in place as snowfall covers cars, roads

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — The amount of snow in Colfax is more than the town has seen in 25 years, according to local residents.

Heavy fat flakes dropped Sunday and through the night, causing power outages in the area along Old Auburn Road. It also forced several businesses to close their doors.

A tree reportedly fell over several lines, cutting off electricity.

For those visiting the area, they had no choice but to stay another day as they found their cars blanketed in white powder.

“For now, hopefully in the next few days, I’ll be able to get to my destination. I’ve never seen snow like this and obviously, my car is covered over there. I can’t even back out,” said one traveler. “You just got to try and make the best out of a bad situation.”

“I live in Boise, so we’ll have snow like this now and then. But in Boise proper, we get snow it lasts a day or two or a week or two, but it doesn’t do this,” another traveler said.

At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches (4.6 meters), set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches (4.9 meters) as more snow is expected.

Though snow may not be expected in Sacramento, the Sacramento Valley is heading into a period of cold temperatures this week. Overnight temperatures will dip below freezing in many locations throughout the valley Tuesday through next weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.