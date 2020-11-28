Travis AFB: Captain dies while deployed in United Arab Emirates

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates (KTXL) – A U.S. Air Force captain deployed as part of Travis Air Force Base’s 60th Air Mobility Wing has died.

The Department of Defense announced the death of Captain Kelliann Leli, 30, of Parlin, New Jersey on Saturday, according to Travis Air Force Base officials.

Leli was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel when she died Nov. 27 “in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates,” according to the release.

“Our entire Travis family is beyond heartbroken over the tragic loss of our teammate, Kelliann,” said Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander in the release. “We are thinking of and praying for all her loved ones during this unfathomable time.”

Officials said the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Leli was assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron at Travis Air Force Base.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.