Travis AFB orders mandatory base evacuations as wildfire spreads in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — All non-mission essential personnel were ordered to evacuate Travis Air Force Base Wednesday evening, according to a statement released by base officials.

The evacuation orders are in response to the spread of the LNU Lightning Complex fires, which have burned 124,100 acres, including areas along Interstate 80 near Fairfield and Vacaville, as of 7:12 p.m.

The 60th Air Mobility Wing Commander gave the order for all non-mission essential personnel living in Travis AFB housing or lodging to evacuate immediately out of the South and North gates.

The orders instructed evacuees to not use the base’s Main Gate or Hospital Gates.

Base officials said, “There is currently no lodging available on Travis Air Force Base and members are directed to stay with family or friends, proceed to evacuation centers, or secure commercial lodging outside of the evacuation area.”

