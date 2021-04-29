Travis AFB preps, sends supplies to India to aid in COVID-19 outbreak

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The United States is delivering medical supplies and aid to India as the country struggles with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Stories of deaths tangled in bureaucracy and system failure have become dismally common in India, where deaths on Wednesday officially surged past 200,000. But the Associated Press says the figure is likely far lower than the true count.

Crews at Travis Air Force Base packed supplies for the first of many large shipments heading to India in the coming days.

Supplies being donated include oxygen cylinders with regulators, N-95 masks and COVID-19 rapid test kits.

The U.S. is also sending critical personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses on the front lines of the outbreak.

The U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy took off Wednesday night.

“This is what my troops trained for: to represent the United States of America in a humanitarian crisis or a national defense contingency or home front. Whatever we need, that is where we need to be,” said John Buchanan, 60th Aerial Port Squadron Civilian Operations Officer.

Right now, a @usairforce C-5M Super Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster III are en route to India from @Travis60AMW. They’re carrying oxygen cylinders/regulators, rapid diagnostic kits, N95 masks, and pulse oximeters. Thanks to @USAID for the supplies & to all involved in the effort. pic.twitter.com/awtUFrT30D — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 29, 2021